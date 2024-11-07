Watch Now
Who has the sweetest 'stash? How sporting a mustache can help kids in Richmond.

Beyond Boundaries is a non-profit based in Richmond, Virginia specializing in guiding participants with disabilities, veterans, underserved youth, and recovery programs on outdoor adventures.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sporting a mustache for a good cause can help Beyond Boundaries assist children in our community.

The nonprofit, which helps provide outdoor adventure and exploration opportunities to people with disabilities and underserved youth, is taking part in the Mustaches for Kids Richmond program.

Some participants started the mustache-growing season with a clean shave from experts like Patrick Oborn at High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor.

For four weeks, the team will work on growing their facial hair and raising money.

At the end of the four weeks, growers will participate in the Stash Bash where one mustache will be declared the sweetest stash.

