Passenger killed in Chesterfield wreck; Beulah Road closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left the passenger in a sedan dead in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the wreck in the 4400 block of Beulah Road around 8:50 a.m., according to Lt. Jessica L. Sidell with Chesterfield Police.

A Dodge Charger was headed east on Beulah Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Sidell.

The passenger, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Sidell said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sidell said around 11:15 a.m. that Beulah Road would remain closed, between Hopkins Road and Cinderwood Drive, for the next few hours.

Police said their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.