Why the new Beulah Recreation Center has the Chesterfield community buzzing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A historic school in Chesterfield County now has new life. Beulah Elementary School, built in 1928, is now the Beulah Recreation Center.

The transformation is one some county residents said they've been waiting for, for years. That's one reason why dozens filed in to see the new site at Sunday's ribbon-cutting event.

Chesterfield Supervisor James Holland called the project a home run for everyone in his district.

“We’re working with every age level. Start with youth, and the beauty is that you blend seniors as well with youth. So, we have that blending in the community," Holland said.

Zariah and William Klyvert walked the halls that were once familiar to them at the event. Both were students at Beulah Elementary before it closed for renovations back in 2018.

“When I walked down that ramp I remembered," Zariah Klyvert said. "So like, it was nice.”

"I loved seeing how they transformed the building," William Klyvert said. "It’s a lot lighter than how I remembered. and it’s upbeat."

The new space now holds new treasures, like a performance hall for exercise classes and a new gym.

It's a spot the Klyverts said they've wanted for a while.

“I feel kinda happy, you know. Because I’ve been waiting for it to open up, for sure," Zariah Klyvert said.

"I want citizens to know that we listened," Holland said. "They spoke and we listened."

