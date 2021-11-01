Troopers ID 83-year-old woman killed in Louisa wreck on Halloween

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of an 83-year-old woman killed in a wreck in Louisa County on Halloween.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Route 22 at the intersection of Route 615 just after 12:05 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates a Suzuki SUV was headed west on Route 22 attempting to turn left onto Route 615 when it was struck by a Dodge pickup headed east on Route 22," Davenport wrote.

The driver of the SUV, 72-year-old Claudia Slaughter of Gordonsville, was transported to an area hospital.

Her passenger, 83-year-old Betty Walker of Gordonsville, was also taken to the hospital, but died of her injuries, Davenport said.

The passenger in the pickup was also transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life- threatening. The driver declined to be transported, according to troopers.

Slaughter was charged with failure to yield the right of way, troopers said.

Troopers said all involved were wearing their seat belts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.