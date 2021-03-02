Menu

Bettors win, tax coffers lose in Virginia sportsbooks' debut

Wayne Parry/AP
This July 14, 2018 file photo shows workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., preparing to take bets moments before it opened. FanDuel on Nov. 30 paid off on bets customers made on Alabama to win the national college football championship a month before the game is played. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:10:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sportsbooks actually lost money in Virginia in their January debut taking wagers on athletic events thanks to the aggressive promotions offered to court customers.

As a result, the state collected a paltry $40,000 in taxes.

The Virginia Lottery on Monday released revenue and tax figures for sports gambling from its Jan. 23 launch through the end of the month.

The lottery says $58.9 million was wagered, with $55.3 million in winnings. But an additional $6.3 million in bonuses and promotions was also paid out.

As a result, the sportsbooks lost more than $3 million and the state collected less than $40,000 in taxes.

Lottery officials say they expect the figures to improve significantly in upcoming months as the promotions for new customers fade away.

