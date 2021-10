HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As it prepares to start construction on apartment projects in Jackson Ward and North Chesterfield, a local housing nonprofit is laying the groundwork for one of its next developments — this one in eastern Henrico.

Better Housing Coalition is planning a $36 million complex with 112 apartments and 28 for-sale townhomes on a 10-acre parcel off Dabbs House Road, just east of Henrico’s Eastern Government Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.