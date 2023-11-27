Man who attacked Virginia McDonald’s worker with a hammer arrested in woods near I-95, deputies say

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man accused of assaulting a McDonald’s employee with a hammer in Virginia was arrested a day later in the woods along Interstate 95 not far from the restaurant, according to authorities.

Bertram Smithen, of Lorton, Virginia, walked into the McDonald’s in Ladysmith and attacked an employee with a hammer Saturday evening, according to deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

Smithen fought with several employees before running off into the woods behind the restaurant, deputies said.

That prompted a manhunt for the 48-year-old that included K-9 units as well as searches involving a drone and helicopter.

“Smithen should be considered very dangerous,” officials warned. “If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.”

Deputies said Smithen was believed to have been seen running across Interstate 95, just north of the Ladysmith exit, around 10:15 p.m.

Then a K-9 officer located a pair of gray sweat pants, which Smithen had been seen wearing, in the woods and a pair of shoes was found at the McDonald's, officials said.

Then on Sunday afternoon deputies said a caller spotted Smithen in the woods along Interstate 95 near the Ladysmith exit. That is where he was arrested without incident, according to deputies.

