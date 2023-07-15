Shooting in Henrico neighborhood sends woman to hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are investigating a shooting in an eastern Henrico neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police werre called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Berryhill Road, which is off Osbone Turppike and not far from the Pocahontas Parkway, at 12:20 a.m.

"Police located an adult female victim suffering from an injury and she is currently receiving treatment at an area hospital," officials said.

Officials said in a 1:30 a.m. news release that the scene remained under investigation.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Information may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.