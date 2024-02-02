Watch Now
Richmond's dormant Berkeley Hotel restaurant space lands new Italian joint

BizSense
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 02, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shockoe Slip is set to get a new Italian eatery.

Radha Kamarajugadda is preparing to open Chef’s Kitchen in The Berkeley Hotel at 1200 E. Cary St., serving primarily Italian cuisine as well as some Indian dishes.

Kamarajugadda, whose background is in IT, got into the restaurant business about two years ago when she opened Desi Bites, an Indian fast-casual franchise near Innsbrook. She sold the franchise last September and said she’s now looking to try an independent restaurant.

“I want to try without a franchise now that I experienced that. I want to explore more on the Italian side,” she said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

