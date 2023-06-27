Man arrested in connection to death of Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man Monday night, Petersburg Police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue near Berkeley Park around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a person down.

They found a man dead at the scene. Police said he was identified as Lucky Dwayne Burrus Jr.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police said the suspect is Shane Sayres-Couzyn.

Sayres-Couzyn has been charged with second degree murder.

Police did not give any details about the relationship between the victim and suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.