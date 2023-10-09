Numerous animals removed from Chesterfield home amid state investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors in one Chesterfield County community wondered what was going on behind closed doors that prompted Chesterfield Police and animal transportation trucks to converge on a home on Bensley Road near Route 1.

For hours Monday morning, Chesterfield Police and representatives from the Humane Society went in and out of the home carrying animal crates. When asked why they were at the home, they responded it was part of an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General's Office. When asked, the Attorney General's Office said it could not comment at this time.

"When I saw the Humane Society come in, I kinda figured it has to do something with the animals they were selling," one neighbor told CBS 6. "I know they got dogs because I can hear them in the back barking at night but as far as anything else, I knew nothing about."

Some crates brought out of the house contained cats.

A neighbor who did not want to be named said they were shocked to hear there may be more than 100 animals on the property.

"I’d see cars go in and come out with crates but I didn't realize it was that many," the neighbor said.

As animals were taken out of the house, it seemed they were each being checked briefly by someone with the Humane Society before they were put into a truck.

The neighbor said the people who live in the home were "as nice as can be" but added if a crime was committed then justice should be served.

"If there’s wrongdoing over there, they need to pay for it," the neighbor said. "I just hope they find a good home for all these animals."

