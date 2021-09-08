Woman sexually assaulted along Chesterfield park path was thrown to ground, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after authorities said a woman was sexually assaulted on a path at a Chesterfield park Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Bensley Park along Drewrys Bluff Road around 10:50 a.m. for a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted, according to Chesterfield Police.

"The victim reported that she was walking on a paved path around the park's soccer fields when an unknown male approached her from behind and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothing," a Chesterfield Police spokeswoman said. "When the victim pulled away from the suspect, he threw her to the ground and ran down the path and into a wooded area that leads to a nearby apartment complex."

Official said the victim ran to the rec center for help and police were then called.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses and a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tight around his face.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.