Hanover man facing multiple charges for possession, distribution of child pornography

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 22-year-old Hanover man is facing charges for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

On October 20, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Turnage Lane.

As a result of an investigation, Benjamin T. Tourney of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography (second or subsequent offense), two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Tourney was brought to Pamunkey Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.