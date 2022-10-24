Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover man facing multiple charges for possession, distribution of child pornography

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 24, 2022
Posted at 5:42 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:42:08-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 22-year-old Hanover man is facing charges for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

On October 20, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Turnage Lane.

As a result of an investigation, Benjamin T. Tourney of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography (second or subsequent offense), two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Tourney was brought to Pamunkey Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone