Benedictine cadets to march in Inauguration Day parade

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — As a battalion commander, 17-year-old Matthew Faraci has prepared for plenty of parades.

But none are quite like the one he and 200 classmates will march in this Monday: they will be marching for the president of the United States.

Benedictine College Preparatory was selected to participate in the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade for the first time.

"Marching in the parade for any president of the United States is just a really cool experience," Faraci said. "And to do it alongside my fellow cadets, that's just—it's just an amazing opportunity."

Junior Jejuan Hutchins is equally excited for the monumental moment.

"At first it's a little nerve-wracking, just heading that everyone in the world is going to be able to see this," Hutchins said. "But when you think about it on a deeper level, it's actually really cool."

Hutchins said the parade is an opportunity to showcase what their school is all about.

"Just from other people seeing us march, and the attention to detail, and everyone being in step and everyone looking sharp," Hutchins said.

Head of School Greg Lilly said the entire community is thrilled to have the Benedictine Cadets represent on a national stage.

"To have the entire Cadet Corps have the opportunity to perform, to drill in front of the president, is a huge deal and a big honor," Lilly said.

The students will leave early Monday morning to make it to D.C. for their one-and-a-half-mile march.

"These guys are high school students. They get to do something that they will remember for the remainder of the rest of their lives, and they get to do it together as classmates, as cadets," Lilly said.

If you would like to see photos after the parade, visit the school's website here.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube