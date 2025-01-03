Remembering Benedict Arnold's raid on Richmond, a little-known piece of Revolutionary War history

RICHMOND, Va. — The Siege of Yorktown. The Battle of Bunker Hill. Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River: all are legendary Revolutionary War events that endure across the centuries.

But did you know Richmond played host to a brief chapter in the War for Independence?

We know about Patrick Henry and his fiery “Liberty or Death” speech at St. John’s, but the city's own Church Hill also witnessed a clash between hundreds of Redcoats and Patriots.

“For the people who supported the revolutionary movement, this is the worst thing that could happen," explained National Park Ranger Bert Dunkerly. "The enemy has come to Richmond."

On Jan. 5, 1781, 800 British Soldiers raided Richmond by climbing onto Chimbarazo Hill, chasing 200 retreating colonists.

The invading Redcoats were led by one of the most vilified characters in U.S. History.

“I think people might’ve heard of Benedict Arnold. He had sides the year before,” Dunkerly said. “He is an infamous person in American history.”

There are still a few buildings standing since that fateful day. British Troops marched right by the Old Stone House in Shockoe Bottom, which is now home to the Poe Museum.

National Park Ranger Stephanie Pooler said Virginians and visitors may be surprised to learn about the day the revolution rolled into Richmond.

“I’m always shocked at all the history that Richmond has the offer,” Pooler said. “For me, working in a Civil War park and then hearing that there’s a huge chunk of Revolutionary War right at where I work every single day, it makes me smile a little bit, a little giddy. It’s also just another great story to tell in the city of Richmond."

Dunkerly said the sheer scale of the American Civil War overshadows the Revolutionary War in the River City. But Arnold’s Raid is a moment that should be remembered.

“It’s exciting to think that these events happened right here on the streets of Richmond," he said.

This weekend, the National Park Service, Henrico Libraries, St. John’s Church and Henrico Recreation and Parks are commemorating the anniversary of Arnold’s Raid with living history demonstrations and walking tours of the area near Chimbarazo Park.

“It’s a part of our story,” Pooler said. “It’s a part of our nation and we need to continue to tell those stories because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to have the future we have today.”

For more information on the Arnold’s Raid tour and living history demonstrations visit the National Parks Service website.



