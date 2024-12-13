Dutch man faithfully honors American WWII soldier buried far from home: 'They gave their lives for us'

MARGRATEN, NETHERLANDS — In a small corner of the Netherlands sits what many consider the most hallowed ground in all of Europe.

Sixty-five silent acres, standing at attention.

For Ben Savelkoul, few places evoke emotions like Netherlands American Cemetery.

“I come here every month. When I come here it is peace. It is peace for me,” Savelkoul said. “This is the most beautiful place in Holland, I think.”

Savelkoul has been visiting this landmark for as long as he can remember.

Plot E, Row 2, Grave 7 is always his final destination.

“It is a long time, but I’m never going to forget it,” he said.

Buried there is Michael De Febio, born in 1918. He was part of the 643 Tank Destroyer Battalion.

De Febio is not Ben’s relative or family friend. The American soldier is a complete stranger.

Yet the Dutch native feels a deep bond with the young warrior who lost his life during the waning days of World War II.

De Febio was killed on April 12, 1945, when his unit was ambushed by Germans at the Elbe River in the city of Barbie. The Rhode Island native was 26.

Savelkoul cares for Michael’s grave. He feels it is his duty.

“I’m thankful," he said. "Many Dutch in this area are thankful [for] what they did for us."

The 62-year-old said it is the least he can do for the American who helped free his country after five years of brutal German occupation.

“They gave their lives for us. And it is hard,” Savelkoul said. “They were all young boys. Most of them were in their 20s.”

Savelkoul, a veteran of the Dutch Army, is not alone. Generations of Dutch have adopted each of the 8,288 graves and 1,722 names on the walls of the missing.

“They come from every state in the United States. Oregon, Massachusetts, and Texas. Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas,” Savelkoul said. “They were on aircraft. They were missing. Missing in action. Killed in action, but never found. They are not forgotten. They are also remembered every day.”

On birthdays, Memorial Day, and other major holidays, Savelkoul decorates Michael’s grave.

“For me, it is normal to do this because they liberated us ... that is why I’m thankful,” Savelkoul said.

I met Ben Savelkoul during my trek across the World War II battlefields where my late grandfather fought.

WTVR Ben Savelkoul and Greg McQuade

“I honor all soldiers, but these tank destroyer soldiers are special for me,” Savelkoul said.

The Netherlands American Cemetery is just one of 26 U.S. Military Cemeteries operated by the American Battle Monuments Commission. But only in The Netherlands has each grave been adopted by locals.

“Because you have to think they came from another country to liberate us," Savelkoul explained. "That is what we’re thankful for."

Ben wants everyone on this side of the Atlantic to know De Fabio and the fallen will always be remembered.

His daughter and granddaughter will carry on the tradition long after he is gone.

“No. No. I’ll never forget him. It gives me the goosebumps, you know?" Savelkoul said. "I’m very thankful for that. Because now in live in freedom."

