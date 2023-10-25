Man shot outside Richmond gas station, VCU issues campus alert

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in Richmond.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven on S. Belvidere Street, near W. Canal Street, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.

"Witnesses advised that two males drove up in a vehicle and were involved in a scuffle. The driver then shot the victim in the chest and drove off," VCU published in an alert since the crime happened near campus.

The alert indicated the suspect was last seen in a blue Ford Taurus on Cumberland Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.