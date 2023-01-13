Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man hailed as a neighborhood hero for catching an infant dropped from an apartment window last year was shot and critically injured in the same Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man, whose name has not been released, was one of two men involved in a shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments along Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond on Thursday.

Richmond Police were called to the complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.

Police found one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They found a second man, shot dead, inside an apartment.

Neither shooting victim's name has been released. The circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation.

As Richmond Police searched for clues, the city was able to offer services to those impacted by the violence.

Charles Willis, from the group Citizens Against Crime, is part of a trauma healing response network that arrives at some city crime scenes.

"With the services we offered, we were able to offer wraparound services and calm some things down," Willis said.

Willis said the murder victim's four-year-old nephew witnessed the violence.

The group worked with the police to help the family relocate.

"[The child's mother] was frightened and felt threatened for her life and her child's life," Willis said. "They had nowhere to go. This is their home."

Police and faith leaders walked the South Richmond neighborhood on Friday to answer questions and attempt to assure neighbors.

Willis said the neighborhood, which has been prone to violence in the past, is working to improve safety with hired security, working gates, improved lighting, and cameras.

"Ten years ago, the Midlothian Village community wouldn't be out here talking to police to apprehend a suspect, he said. "Ten years ago there wasn't a community of resources to offer a safe haven if you needed one."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.