Two local real estate firms strike $102M deal for Chesterfield County apartment complex

BizSense
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 09, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- It turns out the region’s biggest apartment sale of 2023 came in not long before the ball dropped.

The Belmont Hills Apartments in Chesterfield sold last month for $102.8 million.

The sale recorded with the county on Dec. 21 and was the only nine-figure apartment sale in the Richmond market in 2023, and the fourth-largest real estate deal of any kind for the year.

The deal was between two local firms: the buyer was downtown’s Levco Management and the seller was Henrico-based Weinstein Properties.

Located just south of the Chippenham Parkway-Hull Street Road interchange, Belmont Hills counts 651 apartments, bringing the per-unit price to $158,000. 

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

