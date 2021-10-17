Man critically injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police have launched an investigation into a shooting in Hopewell that left a man critically injured in Saturday night.

Officers were called to the the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue at 11:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said.

"When Officers arrived on-scene they located a male victim with two gunshot wounds, one in his upper arm and another in his chest," Casale said. "The chest wound appeared to be life-threatening."

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

"Initial reports from bystanders stated there was an argument between two men when they heard the shots fired," Casale said. "The other person involved fled the area after the shooting driving a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction."

Anyone who witnessed any activity in the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue or has any information to provide, is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.