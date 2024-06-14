Developer buys site of future Bellevue Gardens apartment project for $3M

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 7-figure land deal has cleared the way for a low-income housing development near Bellevue.

Earlier this month, Surber Development and Consulting purchased 3940 Rosedale Ave. for $3.3 million, city records show.

The 6.4-acre parcel is where Surber plans to build a $28 million project dubbed Bellevue Gardens. It’ll have 78 apartments across two 3-story buildings.

The Bristol, Virginia-based firm exclusively builds housing developments for lower income residents, and Bellevue Gardens would be no exception. Units at the development would be available to households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.

