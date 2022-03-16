Two women shot in Bellemeade area of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two women were shot in the Bellemeade area early Thursday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Police received a report around 4:40 a.m. that shots were fired into a home or building in the 1400 block of Minefee Street. Officers found two women with gunshot wounds when they got to the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, but police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.