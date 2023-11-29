Richmond moonshine maker, contract brewer use crowdfunded cash for new projects

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two players in the local booze industry – one keen on delving into the world of bourbon, the other looking to give its brewery a space of its own – recently wrapped up crowdfunding campaigns.

Earlier this month Belle Isle Moonshine completed a $575,000 capital raise by way of crowdfunding platform StartEngine. A few days prior, local contract brewery Capsoul Brewing Collective wrapped a crowdfunding campaign of its own on Indiegogo that saw it pull in nearly $8,000.

For Belle Isle, the influx of new cash will help the distillery expand its product line outside of its main offerings in moonshine and canned cocktails, as well as expand its Manchester tasting room and distribution footprint.

CEO Vince Riggi said Belle Isle recently put out a limited release bourbon – its first foray into that category of spirit.

