HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Swapping burritos for gyros, a West End restaurant space is set to become the third location for a local chain of Greek restaurants. Bell Greek plans to open early next year at 7011 Three Chopt Road in the Village Shopping Center. The space was home to Moe’s Southwest Grill for years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

