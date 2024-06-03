Here's what to expect when 'Beetlejuice' comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Like many young people, Isabella Esler intended to go to college directly after finishing high school. Broadway had other plans.

Instead of attending a four-year institution, Esler was cast as Lydia in the touring Broadway production of “Beetlejuice,” a musical adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton movie of the same name.

Broadway in Richmond

Isabella Esler and Justin Collette star in the touring Broadway production of "Beetlejuice," the musical adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton movie.

“It was really shocking to see my future change like that so quickly,” says the 20-year-old of her first professional acting role. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for so long.”

In early June, Esler and the rest of the cast of “Beetlejuice” will take up residence at the Altria Theater as part of the Broadway in Richmond season. Continue reading on Style Weekly.

