Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close. What about a liquidation sale?

Bed Bath Beyond Broad Street
Richmond BizSense
The Bed Bath &amp; Beyond store on West Broad Street is one of hundreds across the country slated for closure.
Bed Bath Beyond Broad Street
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 09:12:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bed Bath & Beyond’s stores in Henrico and Chesterfield are expected to shutter alongside the retail chain’s other locations nationwide as the company goes into bankruptcy. The New Jersey-based home goods seller announced Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the company is planning to wind down its operations and close all its stores by June 30, those plans could change if it finds a buyer. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone