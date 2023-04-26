Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close. What about a liquidation sale?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bed Bath & Beyond’s stores in Henrico and Chesterfield are expected to shutter alongside the retail chain’s other locations nationwide as the company goes into bankruptcy. The New Jersey-based home goods seller announced Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the company is planning to wind down its operations and close all its stores by June 30, those plans could change if it finds a buyer. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews