'Yard demolished,' homes damaged after Hanover tornado

HANOVER COUNTY, Va, – Storm cleanup continues Saturday following a confirmed tornado touchdown in Hanover County Friday evening.

The twister touched down near Beaverdam Road north of Montpelier just after 6:30 p.m.

WTVR Sped up video shows tornado in Hanover County, Virginia on Friday, May 27, 2022.

CBS 6 Storm Chaser Andrew Smith captured video of the touchdown during a live severe weather broadcast.

“He has a tornado on the ground… As you can see there, it an intermittent funnel cloud that will come and touch the ground and go back up,” CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said.

WTVR Storm reports Friday, May 27, 2022.

Smith said he saw debris in the distance.

“There's debris being flung up. It’s definitely on the ground. There's no condensation funnel. But there is debris being flung, so there's definitely a tornado on the ground,” Smith said.

About 30 seconds later, Smith said conditions were too dangerous, so he drove to safety.

“I gotta move. This thing's coming right at me. I’ve got to go,” Smith said.

Provided to WTVR Storm damage in Hanover County, Virginia.

Five minutes away from where Smith captured video of the twister, a massive tree was uprooted outside a home on Pleasant Mill Road. Another tree fell and hit the side of the house.

The people who live there said they were outside just before the tornado hit. They said the damage was done in less than a minute.

“About three minutes into us going inside, we looked out the windows,” Shauna Stott said. “And then limbs were breaking through… Oh my gosh, we went into the bathroom and we just hid. And the next thing we did, we came out and looked about a minute later, and the whole yard was demolished.”

The people who live in the home said a friend was coming over Saturday to start the process of cleaning up the debris.

Did you have any storm damage where you live? Share your photos on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more. CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone