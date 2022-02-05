Firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters rescued an unconscious from a Henrico house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the Central Gardens neighborhood in the 2200 block of Beau Lane just before 5:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the brick rancher's front window.

A woman in front yard, who had escaped the flames, told firefighters that a man was still inside the home in a back room.

"Firefighters worked past the fire and found an adult male unconscious in a bedroom," Henrico Fire Marshal Henry D. Rosenbaum said. "The male was rescued and turned over to Henrico Fire medics where advanced life support procedures were provided during transport to VCU Medical Center."

The woman was also taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

"Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes," Rosenbaum said. "If you are not able to escape a structure, shut doors between you and the fire."

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Rosenbaum warned portable heaters must be kept at kept at least 3 feet from combustible items.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.