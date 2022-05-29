Watch
Bear spotted taking dip near Great Bridge Lock Park

DJ Walker
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 17:21:06-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As summer approaches and temperatures are rising, humans aren't the only ones who are looking to get a break from the heat. A bear was spotted taking a dip near the Great Bridge Lock Park in Chesapeake Saturday morning!

CH Bear near Great Bridge Locks (May 28)
CH Bear near Great Bridge Locks (May 28)

It's believed this may be the same bear that was reported in Las Gaviotas this week.

Bears seem to love the City of Chesapeake. In March, a viewer sent WTKR video of a black bear going through his family's trash in the Western Branch area of the city.

With these recent bear sightings, we spoke to local park rangers who shared tips on how to stay safe whenever you spot the animals. You can see those tips here.

