Bear spotted taking dip near Great Bridge Lock Park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As summer approaches and temperatures are rising, humans aren't the only ones who are looking to get a break from the heat. A bear was spotted taking a dip near the Great Bridge Lock Park in Chesapeake Saturday morning!

DJ Walker

It's believed this may be the same bear that was reported in Las Gaviotas this week.

Bears seem to love the City of Chesapeake. In March, a viewer sent WTKR video of a black bear going through his family's trash in the Western Branch area of the city.

With these recent bear sightings, we spoke to local park rangers who shared tips on how to stay safe whenever you spot the animals. You can see those tips here.