How every seat inside the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell offers 'perfect sound'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The Historic Beacon Theatre in Hopewell is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024.

"The true 10th anniversary was back in January, but we're going to celebrate throughout the year," Beacon Theatre General Manager Laurin Willis said.

Willis told me every seat in the historic theatre offers an unforgettable evening.

"It doesn't matter where you sit, you're within 79 feet of the stage, but the sound is perfect, and this is a building that was designed with slide rules, not computers, and the sound is perfect," Willis said.

Designed by the same architect, the Beacon Theatre opened in 1928, one week before the Byrd Theatre in Richmond.

It closed in 1981. Thirty years later, the City of Hopewell brought the building back to life.

"[Hopewell] decided to take this Beacon Theatre back over, put about $4.5 million into rehabilitating the theater. And that's what we have here today," Willis said.

Willis and his wife have managed the Beacon for almost a decade.

Their love of music started in the late 90s.

Willis then teamed up with the Doobie Brothers for a benefit 9/11 concert “Freedom Forever 2002” at Innbrook.

Later, with a business partner, they took over the concert series at Innsbrook.

"I've been in this business ever since," he said. "We were part owners in The National for years until we sold out in 2014 and my wife and I ended up here."

He said his love for music keeps him going.

