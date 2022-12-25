Deadly Christmas Eve crash reported on Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and one person was critically injured when the car they were in crashed into a pick-up truck, according to Chesterfield Police.

The crash was reported Saturday, December 24, at about 5:40 p.m. along the 14000 block of Beach Road.

"A Hyundai Sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "Both occupants of the Hyundai Sedan were transported to an area hospital. One occupant was pronounced deceased upon arrival, and the second occupant is in critical condition."

The names of the crash victims have not yet been released.

No information was released about the person in the Chevy Silverado.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.