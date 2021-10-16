BB gun prompts active shooter scare at Virginia Walmart, Crime Insider says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A BB gun prompted an active shooter scare at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road in Henrico County Saturday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a man inside the store with a long rifle just after 12:50 p.m., according to Lt. K. L. Motley with Henrico Police.

"First arriving officers witnessed customers running out of the store and received a report that shots had been fired," Motley said. "The entering officer quickly learned that no shots had been fired and the individual with the alleged long rifle had not been assaultive or threatening."

Police placed the store on lock down while officers cleared the building and made sure there were no threats, Motley said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the man brought the BB gun into the store so he could look to see which type of ammunition would work for the air gun.

Motley wrote that while the incident remains under investigation, "there are no victims and no suspected violations of law."

However, Motley said officers would "keep a presence in the area throughout the evening."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.