1 killed in Prince George hotel double stabbing; suspect in custody

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Prince George hotel left one person dead and another hospitalized Sunday night, according to police.

Sgt. Charles Santilli with Prince George County Police said officers were called to the Baymont Inn & Suites in the 5300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard near Fort Lee for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found two victims, police said.

One person succumbed to their injuries and another victim is being treated at an area hospital, according to Santilli.

Officers said a suspect is in custody and that they are in the early stages of a death investigation.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.