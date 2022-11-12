1 million lights illuminate battleship at Nauticus museum for WinterFest

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's famous battleship museum is "going Griswold" for its third year.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin opened November 9 aboard the historic Battleship Wisconsin, featuring more lights than ever.

Nauticus museum tells News 3 that light displays now stretch throughout the museum totaling over one million lights. The show also features new interior spaces, performances by The Grinch, a polar train journey and snacks and drinks at "Griswold's," and an on-ship bar.

"It's just been such a success and we're so thankful to the community for continuing to come out," said Rehn West, Development Director for Nauticus.

The rain isn’t shutting us down! I’m live at @NauticusNorfolk’s WinterFest on the Wisconsin! Back for its 3rd year, it has more lights than ever: 1 million! Military and their families get discounted tickets this weekend too.



Now back to my nap. https://t.co/fnVrowDCc7 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/JBt8TFwYE1 — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) November 11, 2022

WinterFest was originally started in 2020 as a way to bring people, and revenue, into the museum during the pandemic. West says it grew in year two with more than 65,000 coming out through November and December.

Year three begins with a salute to the military in honor of Veterans Day. "Military Appreciation Weekend" allows active military, veterans and their families to secure tickets to WinterFest for a $5 discount through Sunday, November 13. Tickets are first come, first serve.

General admission tickets are $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for kids. Nauticus members receive a discounted price.

For tickets and hours, click HERE.