Police identify Henrico teen killed in Battlefield Park Road shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting on Battlefield Park Road on Friday night as 18-year-old Terell Crosson Junior, of Henrico County.

Police said on Friday, January 5, at 8:23 p.m. officers were called to the 8300 block of Battlefield Park Road for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

"As officers were en route to the location, information about a shooting at that address was reported," police added in a press release.

Once on scene, police told CBS 6 that they located an adult male in the driver's seat of the car with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Crosson. Police added that detectives were actively following leads in the investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

