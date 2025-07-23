Proposed Henrico trail would follow historic Civil War path

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico officials are planning to memorialize the route a brigade of U.S. Colored Troops took the Battle of New Market Heights by creating a permanent shared-use trail that follows their path.

The 3.2-mile paved New Market Heights Trail will link Deep Bottom Park with Four Mile Creek Park at New Market Road and Interstate 295 in Varina, connecting to the existing Four Mile Creek trailhead of the Virginia Capital Trail there.

From Deep Bottom, the trail will travel north along the outskirts of the Henrico Water Reclamation Facility on Kingsland Road, cut through a small portion of the Varina LandLab (a preserved 300-acre site managed by the Capital Regional Land Conservancy that has trails and two trailheads of its own), then cross Kingsland Road onto historic battlefield property owned by the American Battlefield Trust. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



