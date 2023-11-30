Watch Now
The Fan’s Barrio Taqueria sold by Richmond Restaurant Group to 3 Monkeys owner

BizSense
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time since 2007, Richmond Restaurant Group is not the proprietor of the restaurant space at the corner of West Main and South Addison streets in the Fan.

Last week RRG sold Barrio Taqueria & Tequila at 2229 W. Main St. to Ramy Yacoub, owner of the nearby 3 Monkeys Bar & Grill.

Barrio is the third concept RRG operated in the building. It first opened deLux Diner there in 2007, before it switched it to Pearl Raw Bar in 2013. In 2019 RRG shuttered Pearl in favor of Barrio, which has been serving Tex-Mex fare since 2020.

Yacoub, who bought 3 Monkeys last summer from George Hatzimanolis, had been in the IT industry for years before getting into the restaurant business when he became the local franchisee for Charleys Philly Steaks in 2021. He left the franchise to pursue 3 Monkeys, and now, Barrio.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

