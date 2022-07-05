HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are looking for the person who stole a car from outside a far West End home.

Video from the Barrington neighborhood, which is located off Three Chopt Road near John Rolfe Parkway, showed a man neighbors later reported walking around the neighborhood checking for unlocked cars and houses.

A homeowner on Bridgetender Drive reported to police a car was stolen on Saturday, July 2.

"The vehicle was described as a 2016 white Audi A6, bearing a South Carolina license plate QXD865. The owner stated he had locked the vehicle; however, the key fob was in a bag left inside the vehicle which allows the doors to be opened and the vehicle to be started," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Video surveillance from the area shows the suspect walk up to a door of a residence, turn the door handle and push, but does not gain entry."

Police said the same person entered two unlocked cars parked on nearby Tottenham Place. Nothing was taken from inside those vehicles, police said.

"Both incidents are believed to have occurred around 2 a.m. on July 2," police said. "Anyone who can identify this man or has information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to contact Henrico Police."

Henrico Police can be reached at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

