Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Norfolk BBQ joint BarQ opening Richmond spot in former Starlite space on Main St.

barq-main-street-Cropped.jpg
BizSense
barq-main-street-Cropped.jpg
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. --In the early 2000s, shortly after graduating from the University of Florida where he played defensive tackle on the Gators’ football team, Jayme Campbell found himself in Richmond. He’d had a job at Circuit City, but the then-Henrico-based electronics chain was collapsing, so he took a gig working in the Fan as a bouncer at Starlite Dining & Lounge at 2600 W. Main St.

Now, decades later, Campbell is preparing to open a restaurant of his own in the same building at the corner of Main and Robinson streets.

Click hereto continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone