Virginia home with 'Breaking Bad' ties now for sale near Richmond

Built off the bones of an early 19th-century barn, and on land previously owned by a Hollywood heavyweight, a 21st-century riverside estate has been put up for sale.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 10:55:41-04

CHARLES CITY, Va. -- Built off the bones of an early 19th-century barn, and on land previously owned by a Hollywood heavyweight, a 21st-century riverside estate has been put up for sale by the owner of a local roofing firm. Graham Aston, the owner of Paul Saunders Roofing Co., recently listed the 6,000-square-foot house he built at 271 John Tyler Memorial Highway, off Route 5 in Charles City County just across the Henrico line. The listing price is $2.3 million. Click here to learn about the 'Breaking Bad' ties on Richmond BizSense.

