Barnes & Noble is closing its Glen Allen bookstore. Here's why.

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Barnes & Noble announced the closing of its big bookstore along Brook Road in Glen Allen, Virginia.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of this bookstore, as the landlord has chosen to redevelop. Our last day in this location will be Sunday, June 23, 2024." the store posted on social media. "It has been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller here in Glen Allen for the last 23 years."

The store directed customers to the remaining Barnes & Noble locations in Short Pump and Libbie Place and left the door open for customers not looking to travel too far from home.

"We thank our wonderful Glen Allen booksellers for their many years of hard work and dedication, and they, as we, hope to welcome you back to our new bookstore in the near future. In the meantime, they will have the opportunity to work in our nearby bookstores," the post continued.

Do you have memories of this Glen Allen you'd like to share? Let the CBS 6 Newsroom know!