"Bark in the Park" makes its return to Short Pump

WTVR
Posted at 7:03 AM, Sep 28, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- "Bark in the Park" is making its return to Central Virginia.

The free event has been paused since 2016 and will return to Short Pump Park Saturday.

The free event is put on by the Henrico Humane Society, a non-profit rescue organization, and will feature vendors, inflatables, a parade, and a 2k dog walk. And our own Greg McQuade will serve as the emcee.

Melissa Golden, Henrico Humane Society's volunteer manager, says that the event comes at a time where they are seeing an increase in demand for and fewer foster foster volunteers.

"And there are some animals that come to us that have been abused or neglected and require more help more medical attention, sometimes extensive training. And those things can be really expensive. And our adoption fee doesn't even come close to covering those expenses. So we need to have fundraisers, in addition to donations to help us cover those higher cost animals so that we can rescue them out of shelters," stated Melissa Golden.

Melissa adds that the best way to support the Humane Society this weekend is to sign up you and your pooch for their 2k Dog Walk. It's $15 for one person and $20 for two with all the money going directly to the emergency medical fund at the shelter.

This year their goal is to raise $15,000 dollars.

