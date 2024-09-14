How Bark in the Park helps homeless, sick or injured animals across Central Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of people attended Bark in the Park for a 2K dog walk, parade, inflatables and a host of vendors offering a variety of goods and services.

The free event at Deep Run Park on Saturday was organized by the Henrico Humane Society, a nonprofit rescue organization.

Award-winning CBS 6 reporter and anchor Greg McQuade emceed the activities and contests including Best Trick and Prettiest Eyes.

The money raised helps the group save homeless animals across Central Virginia and pays for medical care for sick or injured animals.

This year's event had raised more than $20,000 at last check Saturday.

Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society,find out how you can volunteer or to make a donation.

