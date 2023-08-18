Barbers and braiders will help 100 Petersburg students get ready for school for free

PETERSBURG, Va. — Sometimes all it takes is fresh haircut to give a child confidence for their first day of class.

That's why Petersburg High School cosmetology teacher Angelyn Glasgow, her students and volunteers are preparing to help 100 students get ready for their return to school for free.

Glasgow’s class will team up with barber Travis Hill and his Jazz Barber and Hairstyling Academy for free haircuts and braids from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

15 barbers and 15 braiders will style the students hair at the school’s Crimson Salon on Johnson Road.

Glasglow knows the impacts of a fresh hairdo on a young child.

“When the kids come in and they're a little shy and bashful,” Glasgow explained. “Then to give them the handheld mirror and see their faces light up of their new looks and their new braids and their new styles is absolutely priceless for us.”

Glasgow and volunteers aim to help 100 students with room for 60 cuts and 40 braids.

Your Petersburg Public School student must register online.