Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Exhibit of civil rights leader Barbara Johns unveiled at AG's office

Exhibit of civil rights leader Barbara Johns unveiled at AG's office
Posted at 5:42 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 05:43:03-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares unveiled a new portrait and memorial exhibit yesterday at his office honoring civil rights icon Barbara Johns.

Johns was just 16 years old when she made history as a civil rights leader in Prince Edward County. She led a student walkout on April 23, 1951 protesting conditions at the all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville.

Her persistence ultimately garnered the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill to take up her cause and meet with the students and community, according to the Moton Museum.

Barbara Johns Exhibit AG Office 2.jpg
Barbara Johns exhibit at Office of Attorney General

The lawyers filed suit at the federal courthouse in Richmond. The case was called Davis v. Prince Edward and, in 1954, the case became one of five cases that the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional.

The Johns family - and Governor Glenn Youngkin were there for the unveiling.

An effort is underway to place a statue of Johns at the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall as early as next year.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone