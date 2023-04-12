Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police. No injuries were reported. Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood. Police say that a suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. They said the suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely. Video from WUSA.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 13:52:30-04

ARLINGTON, Va. — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city's Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Thirty-year-old Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with bank robbery and abduction, according to WUSA. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone