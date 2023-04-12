Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

ARLINGTON, Va. — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city's Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Thirty-year-old Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with bank robbery and abduction, according to WUSA. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.