Bank of America closes downtown Richmond branch, begins site work on Willow Lawn spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s one local branch shuttered and another soon to open for Bank of America.

The banking giant last week permanently closed its longtime downtown branch at 1111 E. Main St.

That’s on the ground floor of the office tower that bears its name: the Bank of America Center, though the bank’s logo remains atop the 24-story building and its other non-branch operations will continue onsite.

The Main Street branch officially closed May 7, according to state’s Bureau of Financial Institutions. The bank first announced the closure to customers last summer, citing trends of customers doing more of their banking online and through ATMs.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.