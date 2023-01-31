Watch Now
Bangers and Dinks - an indoor place to play pickleball - opening in Chesterfield

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 09:33:36-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It was shortly after Nicole Thompson and her husband were introduced to pickleball last summer when they hit on a business idea that’s been keeping her up at night with excitement. The couple became fast fans of what’s been dubbed the fastest-growing sport in America, and were driving home one evening when they saw people playing the game on tennis courts in the city’s West End. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

