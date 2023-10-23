'Band nerds' from across Virginia attend Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The 16th annual Showcase of the Bands took place Saturday at Midlothian High School.

Marching bands from across the state are invited to perform their field shows in competition each fall, according to Midlothian High Band Director Gordon Rawls.

Nottoway High’s new band director, Carrie Smith, said events like this one are very important for students.

“They really get to listen to other bands [and] they get to perform for other bands. The crowd, the audience, they're all band nerds, so everyone here knows what's going on," Smith explained. “They all appreciate it, and just getting to like perform in front of people that know what's going on is a treat. And then getting to have that competitive aspect with it as well.”

Fifteen bands from around the state showed off at this year's showcase, which is a main fundraiser for Midlothian High’s Trojan Band.