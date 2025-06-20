Banana Ball fans can expect extreme heat at The Diamond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — As Central Virginia braces for a heatwave expected to last through the weekend, baseball players and fans at The Diamond are preparing to beat the heat during the Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters weekend takeover.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the 90s, with humidity making it feel even hotter. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management classifies this as extreme heat when high temperatures remain consistent for at least two to three days.

Marshall Shill with the Firefighters says the team is already prepared with extra water around the stadium to stay cool while performing.

"You gotta have a lot of water, but with electrolytes. It actually helps retain and keeps water in your body. If you're just drinking water you're going to start sweating it out profusely. So salt is a big thing to have in your drinks," Shill said.

Shill, who is originally from Arizona, one of the hottest places in the country, has experience playing baseball in extreme heat.

"If you can keep yourself in the shade fully hydrated with the right electrolytes you're able to have a good time still have a lot of fun and still be able to enjoy the game," Shill said.

He advises fans to come prepared for a more energetic experience than usual.

"You're going to be moving, you're going to be excited, you're going to be rowdy more than you would be at a normal game," Shill said.

VDEM recommends finding places in your community where you can cool down and learning to recognize signs of heat-related illness if you plan to be outdoors during the heatwave.

